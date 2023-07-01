Tinubu Cabinet: Idoma Group Drums Support For Achadu





The Idoma National Elite Group has made an appeal to President Bola Tinubu to consider an illustrious son of Benue State, Chief Dr. Micheal Achadu, as a member of his cabinet.

The group led by Hon. Inalegwu Adaje also called on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Benue State governor to come together in one voice and make Achadu’s recommendation to President Tinubu.

Adaje said the choice of Dr Archadu will complement the development stride of the present administration based on his track record in the private sector.

Chief Achadu was born on November 23, 1976 and hails from Okpokwu local government area of Benue State.

He is the managing partner of Brand Revelation Global Services Limited, a brand development and strategic marketing company with presence in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa, just to mention a few.

Chief Achadu, a philanthropist, an icon of diligent services, professionalism per excellence, with global economic expertise, a consummate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper