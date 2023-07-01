Tinubu Ready To Assume Leadership Role In Africa – Presidency 





President Bola Tinubu recognises that Nigeria is being looked upon for leadership, and he is prepared to step up to the challenge, says the Presidency.

Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake, made this known to State House Correspondents on Saturday following the visit of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of the Republic of Guinea Bissau to President Tinubu at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.

Alake told reporters that while the visit was of a private nature, President Embaló took the opportunity to express his solidarity and willingness to cooperate with Nigeria under the leadership of President Tinubu.

In a statement by the media office of the State House, Alake also highlighted that the visit allowed Embaló, who is currently the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, to reinforce the fraternal relations between the two countries.

“President Embalo commended the laudable policy initiatives of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper