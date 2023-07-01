Uzodimma, Sanwo-Olu Set Up Committee To Reconcile Igbos, Yorubas 





Determined to end the soured relationship amongst Igbos and Yorubas in Lagos, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu have set up a committee to broker peace.

Setting up the reconciliation committee was the highpoint of the meeting held to seek lasting solutions to the recent raging misunderstanding between the Igbos residing and doing business in Lagos and their Yoruba neighbours.

In a communique issued at the end of a meeting between Lagos State Government and South East Governments, it was agreed that a peace and reconciliation committee will be empanelled to “settle and douse the increasing tension between the two vibrant groups.”

While Sanwo-Olu endorsed for Lagos State Government, Uzodimma signed for the South East.

The communique further requested the suspension of demolition at Alaba International market with a review committee “to ensure that no building that is not in contravention is demolished.”

It was also agreed that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper