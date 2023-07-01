Why Nigerian Military Is A United Force – Ex-CDS Irabor





Immediate-past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has explained why the Nigerian Armed Forces are a one united family, which enjoys unity and bond not found in any other sector.

Irabor spoke at a reception organised by the Defence Headquarters DHQ) shortly after a Pulling Out Parade after 37 years in Service and 29 months as CDS, held in his honour in Abuja on Friday.

He said, “the friendship and unity that exist within the Armed Forces, you can’t find it anywhere and that is why you can’t play politics with the military because from the 774 local government areas of this country, everyone is represented.”

He said contrary to belief, no military personnel takes any special injection but for the training and indoctrination, which comes from the regimentation.

The former CDS said: “The military is a family for those who may not know. It is a family. I have answered so many questions on we being given an injection. What is that injection? There is no injection. The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper