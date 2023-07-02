2023 Hajj: NAHCON Deserves Commendation Not Condemnation – Almakura





The executive secretary, Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mallam Idris Ahmad Almakura, says the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) deserves commendation and not condemnation in handling this year’s hajj operations.

The Alhaji Zilkrullah Kunle Hassan-led leadership of the hajj commission has come under heavy criticism following the hardship Nigerian pilgrims were subjected to at Masha’ier, particularly in Mina where some pilgrims were forced to sleep outside under the hot weather due to shortage of tents and bed space.

Provision of tents and feeding of pilgrims at Masha’ier are not the control of NAHCON, but the Saudi’s company, Mutawwif, vested with the responsibility of securing enough tents and feeding for over 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims failed to meet the expectations.

However, Almakura in a chat with LEADERSHIP in Makkah believed regardless of the shortage of tents and lack of Nigerian dishes in Mina or not, it was not enough to castigate NAHCON, saying,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper