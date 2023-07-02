BBNaija Reunion: Sheggz Lied, I Never Confessed Love To Him – Beauty Tukura





Former Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, Beauty Tukura has recounted how she confronted her colleague, Sheggz, for lying that she proposed love to him.

She said Sheggz told some of the housemates that she told him she liked him which was false.

Beauty insisted she never had such a conversation with Sheggz.

She stated this during the ‘Level Up’ reunion show episode 9, aired on Friday night.

She, however, said Sheggz later apologised after he was confronted at the end of the reality show.

Beauty said, “It was so crazy because when Sheggz came out (of Big Brother) the first conversation we had, he apologised because I asked him, ‘Why did you lie?”

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked: “Why did he lie about what?”

Beauty responded: “Saying I liked him when we never had that conversation. So, he apologised and we moved on. We are cool.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper