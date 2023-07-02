Court Awards Damages Against Coca-cola Over Copyright Infringement





Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court has ordered Coca-Cola Nigeria Plc and its bottlers, Nigeria Bottling Company (NBC) to pay N3 million damages for Infringing on the copyright of one Abdulmumineen Onilemarun.

Justice Osiagor ordered Coca-cola Plc and its bottlers to pay Onilemarun the sum as compensation for using his calendar work on fasting time for Muslims in Kwara State during the Ramadan period without his consent and authority.

The applicant had accused the defendants of infringing on his work, by using the calendar work in the Ramadan timing for dawn meal and breaking of fasting in Kwara State, 2014 and 2015 without his consent, licence and assignment.

He had therefore urged the court to grant in his favour the following reliefs; “an award of damages of N10 million against the defendants for infringement of copyright by way of unlawful reproducing unlawful publishing and unlawful distributing of his copyright work in the Ramadan Timing for Dawn Meal &…





