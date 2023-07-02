Group Hails Kyari Over NNPCL Reforms





A group under the aegis of Oil Industry Transparency Solidarity League (OITRASOL) has expressed satisfaction with ongoing reforms by the Management of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) led by Malam Mele Kyari.

Chairman of the group, Ibrahim Garba Gombe, who made this known in a statement at the weekend, said only politicians with hidden agenda would fail to see the good in the ongoing reforms of the oil giant.

The group said the anti-NNPC and Kyari campaigners were unsettled by “the massive interventions of the Company in the educational, health sectors and the funding of infrastructural development projects” across the country.

The statement explained that the current media campaign against the NNPC and Kyari were, therefore, designed by “persons scheming for Kyari’s seat as the GCEO of the NNPC, ignorant of the fact that it is a tenured appointment.”

The group said the ongoing reforms at the NNPCL have led to exposing illegal refineries in strategic locations…





Source: Leadership Newspaper