Ifon: Once Upon A Town





One area of quick wins for the Nigerian government: re-energise the security apparatus to restore normalcy in Nigeria’s towns, villages and forests. When economic activities are restored in those places, poverty will recede.

In those days when social order was the norm and life was predictable, it was normal for groups of hamlets to aspire to become villages someday; villages aspired to become towns (or, at least suburbs); and towns looked forward to the day when they would become cities in the fashion of the glitzy municipalities.

No one foresaw the day when, in the manner of children crawling back to their mothers’ wombs, thriving towns would start shrivelling, withering, shrinking, and reverting to the stature of rustic villages from whence they had originally emerged. It is a big leap into backwardness, a giant effort to undo countless seasons of back-breaking manual labour through which the locals tamed the environment.

All over Nigeria, if you look carefully enough, you…





Source: Leadership Newspaper