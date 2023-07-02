JAMB Withdraws Scholarship Recipients Result Over Manipulation





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has withdrawn the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result of Ejikeme Mmesoma over alleged manipulation of her scores.

Mmesoma, who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME, was recently awarded a N3m scholarship by Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing company.

JAMB, in a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday, said some of the 2023 UTME candidates are parading fake scores in order to get undue advantage.

It also listed the case of one Atung Gerald in Kaduna that allegedly claimed to have scored 380, advised the public not to fall victim to the antics of the candidates.

The statement read in some parts; “The attention of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has been drawn to several publications in both print and online media celebrating certain candidates for being high scorers in the 2023 UTME.

“The Board is constrained to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper