Ministerial Slot: Taraba Central Marginalised Since 1999 – APC Group





The Taraba Central Zone Youth Coalition for Peace, Justice and Social Development, has decried the continued marginalization of Taraba Central senatorial zone of Taraba State by successive governments in the appointment of Ministers from the State since the advent of democracy in 1999.

The leader of the group, Alhaji Bakari Dorofi, who expressed concern over the trend at an interaction with journalists, noted that of the eleven Ministers so far appointed from Taraba State since 1999, seven were from the Southern senatorial district, four were from the Northern senatorial district while the Central senatorial zone has produced none so far.

Consequently, the Kenaf and Other Natural Fibre Plants Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria has recommended a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Director, Former Parliamentarians, North-East of the defunct Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. Babangida Nguroje, for consideration as Minister…





Source: Leadership Newspaper