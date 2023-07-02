Nigeria Shines As African Beach Games 2023 End In Tunisia





In a remarkable display of skills and perseverance, Nigeria emerged as the 5th best team at the 2nd African Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia.

The country’s athletes showcased their immense talent and determination to win a total of 12 medals, comprising six gold, three silver, and three bronze in a variety of sporting events, showcasing the diverse capabilities of the Nigerian contingent.

The journey began in the exhilarating sport of Badminton, where Oluwadamilola Oyedepo and Kayode Samuel O. partnered up for the Mixed Doubles event. With synchronized movements and unwavering focus, the dynamic duo swiftly dominated their opponents, winning match after match. Their exceptional skill and synergy were evident, as they displayed seamless teamwork and unparalleled talent. Oluwadamilola and Kayode claimed the gold medal, proudly placing it around their necks.

In the Women’s Triple event, Zainab Momoh displayed her prowess. With sheer determination and unfaltering focus, Zainab…





Source: Leadership Newspaper