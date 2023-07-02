Osimhen’s Emotional Tribute To Maradona Sends Fans Frenzy





Napoli star Victor Osimhen, currently enjoying his vacation in Lagos, has again shown his unwavering connection to the Italian champion with a symbolic social media post that keeps his Italian fans engaged.

The Nigerian forward took to social media to share photos of himself donning the iconic Buitoni shirt Napoli wore during their first championship victory.

To add a touch of nostalgia, Osimhen proudly sported the revered number 10 on his back, paying homage to the legendary Diego Maradona.

Osimhen’s post has already generated thousands of reactions from fans.

While rumours swirl about his future, Osimhen remains focused on his affiliation with the blue club, seemingly undeterred by transfer speculation.

Last season, the talented striker played a pivotal role in Napoli’s triumphant campaign, netting an impressive 26 goals in the league and providing four assists. The club clinched their first Scudetto in 33 years, a historic achievement reminiscent of Maradona’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper