Super Falcons Fly Out To 2023 World Cup Training Camp In Australia





The Nigerian women’s football team, Super Falcons, will today fly to Australia to step up their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the nine-time African champions will depart Abuja for a 15-day training camp in Australia, before the World Cup with their base at Brisbane, which is also the venue for two of their group matches.

The team were hosted to a farewell dinner last night at the Transcorp Hotel Abuja with the First Lady Oluremi Tinubu in attendance.

The World Cup, featuring 32 teams, will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20.

Nigeria’s opening match is against Olympic champions Canada at Melbourne’s Rectangular Stadium on July 21, before matches against co-hosts Australia and Republic of Ireland on July 27 and July 31 respectively at the Lang Park in Brisbane.





Source: Leadership Newspaper