Ezekwesili Seeks Forensic Investigation Over Alleged UTME Result Forgery





A former Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has demanded an independent forensic investigation over the trending result manipulation saga between a candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Mmesoma Ejikeme Joy and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Ezekwesili said listening to Mmesoma in a viral video she made, where she narrated her own side of the story, made it imperative to request a forensic investigation to help reveal what really happened.

LEADERSHIP reports that JAMB had on Sunday accused Mmesoma of manipulating her UTME score to gain undue favour from the public.

However, the former Minister in a post via her verified Twitter handle on Monday, said she had reached out to the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, to carry out an independent investigation into the matter.

Ezekwesili tweeted: “This saga between Mmesoma Ejikeme and @JAMBHQ requires an Independent Tech investigation to unearth all facts….





Source: Leadership Newspaper