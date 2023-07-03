Fake JAMB Scorer: Innoson Boss Disappointed, Vows To Probe Incident





Founder of Innoson Motors, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, has described as very unfortunate the revelation by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma’s 362 score in the 2023 Unified Matriculation Tertiary Examination (UMTE) was fake.

He told LEADERSHIP that he was earlier excited when he heard that the young girl topped in the UMTE especially because he found out that she studied in a public school and not a private one.

“When I was told that a student of a public school recorded the highest score in the JAMB examination, I sent for the principal of the school and the principal confirmed to me that it was true that the girl scored the mark.

“I said to myself that such a brilliant girl if properly educated will be beneficial to our country and the world at large, so I decided to award her scholarship so that nothing will stop her from attaining a University education.

“When awarded her the scholarship, I deposited N3million in a dedicated bank…





Source: Leadership Newspaper