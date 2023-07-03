Jeje Riders Rehabilitate Gombe School, Donates e-Library





Nigeria’s foremost international touring bikers, Jeje Riders Nigeria,

has rehabilitated some buildings of Government Day Secondary School,

Orji Estate in Gombe, Gombe State, and donated a fully equipped electronic library

(e-Library) to the school.

The rehabilitation project included a block of classroom, which was converted to an e-Library centre; the school admin block and staff room; provision and

construction of state-of-the-art 36 student desks and chairs.

Others were provision of 36 new computer sets; provision and

installation of 15 solar-powered panels with all accessories including

cage and gates, and a six-month training contract for both staff and students.

In a press statement signed by the president, Jeje Riders Nigeria International, Mr Ibrahim Tizhe Mathew, made available to journalists on Sunday, he said the donation was made recently as part of activities

heralding the maiden edition of The Gombe Grand Converge, which was held in the

State recently.

Mathew noted…





Source: Leadership Newspaper