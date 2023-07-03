Kukah Tasks Federal Govt On Freedom Of Worship





The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, has called on the federal government to enforce the provision of freedom of religion and worship as enshrined in the nation’s constitution and other laws of the land.

This is by providing adherents of different faiths in the country with places of worship in the various federal government establishments across the nation.

The bishop who spoke to journalists shortly after the inaugural Mass at the Catholic chaplaincy of the 911 Composite Group of the Nigeria Air force Sokoto emphasized the importance of these places of worship that enable personnel to freely practice their religion.

He said most federal universities, medical centres and other establishments have no provisions for places of worship for Christians especially in many parts of Northern Nigeria, which is in breach of the constitutional provision.

He noted that freedom of worship is one of the integral fundamental human right as enshrined in the country’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper