8 Arrested As Youths Burn Police Vehicle In Katsina





Some suspected group of youth in Katsina State, have burnt down a patrol vehicle belonging to the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

The incident occurred at Kofar Guga inside Katsina town on Tuesday morning when a team of Police from Command’s State Motor Traffic Division (MTD) arrested some persons for violating traffic rules and wanted to take them to the station, but the residents begged for release which was turned down and later resulted to fight and burning of a vehicle.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command said it arrested eight suspects for aiding the attack on a Police patrol vehicle.

The Command’s spokesperson, ASP Sadiq Abubakar, explained that the incident occurred when a commercial motorcycle rider fell to the ground while attempting to escape arrest by men of the Command’s State Motor Traffic Division (MTD) discharging their lawful duty.

“While the suspected motorcyclist was able to escape, his motorcycle was crushed by a passing truck in the process….





Source: Leadership Newspaper