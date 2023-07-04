JUST-IN: Despite Our Meticulous Preparation, There Were Flaws In 2023 Elections – INEC





The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has acknowledged that there were some challenges, which were structural, infrastructural and human in nature during the 2023 general election.

In his address at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to reflect on the recently concluded 2023 General Election in Abuja on Tuesday, Yakubu said compared to some previous elections, the Commission believed that the 2023 polls were one of the most meticulously prepared for in recent times.

“Learning from previous experiences, we started preparations immediately after the 2019 General Election, carefully ticking the necessary boxes over a four-year period. It is the need to learn from both the positives and the shortcomings that makes the stocktaking that we are embarking on today essential,” he stated.

He said since the conclusion of the elections, diverse opinions have been expressed by political parties, candidates, observers,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper