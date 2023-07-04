Nigerian Firm Partners Dubai Hospital For Better Services





A Nigerian firm and leading international medical tourism facilitator, RivExcel Health, has gone into partnership with a Dubai-based hospital, Neuro Spinal Hospital (NSH) for medical tourism services for Africans seeking treatment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

RivExcel Health said as part of the partnership, it has independently vetted and selected NSH based on

their exceptional reputation, expertise, and commitment to patient care.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, the chief executive officer of RivExcel Health, Prince Tonye Princewill, said NSH, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and highly skilled medical professionals, aligns perfectly with RivExcel Health’s mission to connect patients with reputable healthcare providers in Dubai.

Princewill said, “Our partnership with Neuro Spinal Hospital marks a significant milestone for RivExcel Health.

“Neuro Spinal Hospital’s specialization in oncology, orthopedics, neurosurgery, spinal surgery and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper