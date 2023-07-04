NiMet Warning: Gombe Adopts Measures Against Severe Weather





The Gombe State government has put proactive measures in place to mitigate the effects of floods and other impending environmental challenges the state is predicted to face as this year’s rainy season reaches its peak.

This is in response to the 2023 reports of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA) which warned that some northern states, including parts of Gombe state might experience heavy rainfall together with thunderstorms and high winds in the coming months.

In the case of Gombe, NiMET and NHSA reports identified local government areas such as Nafada, Yamaltu Deba, and Balanga as having higher risk of flooding.

Director general press affairs to the state governor Isma’ila Uba Million in a statement he issued to journalists on Tuesday said Governor Inuwa Yahaya in a swift reaction to the warning directed the state Ministry of Environment and Forest Resources to work with all relevant stakeholders and activate state…





Source: Leadership Newspaper