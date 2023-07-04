Seplat JV ‘Eye Can See’ Initiative: Promoting Good Health, Well-being In Nigeria





Good health and well-being are fundamental elements of a thriving society. Among the key components of well-being, visual health plays a pivotal role in enhancing one‘s quality of life. The need for effective eye care initiatives becomes apparent as vision-related issues continue to rise globally.

Some of the Global known vision disorders include:

Refractive Errors: Refractive errors, including myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), and astigmatism, are among the most common vision disorders. Refractive errors are one of the most common eye conditions affecting individuals worldwide. They occur when the shape of the eye prevents light from focusing directly on the retina, leading to blurred vision. Refractive errors can affect individuals of all ages and can significantly impact their quality of life if left uncorrected.

Cataracts: Cataracts, characterised by the clouding of the eye‘s lens, are a leading cause of vision impairment and blindness. Cataracts are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper