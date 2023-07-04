Wimbledon 2023: Roger Federer To Be Honoured With Centre Court Ceremony





Eight-time champion Roger Federer’s achievements at Wimbledon will be honoured by a special ceremony on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Federer, who retired from tennis last year, will be celebrated before the start of play, at about 13:15 BST.

Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said 20-time Grand Slam singles champion Federer’s ceremony had been arranged to “honour him as the man holding the most gentlemen’s singles titles here”.

“We’ll have a moment just to celebrate his achievements and to say thank you for all the memories,” she added.

Seven-time women’s singles champion Serena Williams, who also retired last year, had been invited too but the pregnant 41-year-old was unable to travel.

“We of course wish her lots of luck with the remainder of her pregnancy and we hope maybe we might see her next year,” Bolton added.





Source: Leadership Newspaper