2023 Polls: EFCC, ICPC Prosecuting Electoral Offenders – INEC





The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has hinted about ongoing investigations into electoral offences and the prosecution of the offenders.

He said the commission had received case files from the Nigeria Police and is collaborating with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to prosecute the alleged offenders.

Yakubu said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) are also involved in prosecuting cases related to vote buying and associated violations.

He acknowledged that there were some challenges, which were structural, infrastructural and human in nature during the 2023 general election.

In his address yesterday in Abuja at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to reflect on the recently concluded 2023 general election, Yakubu said compared to some previous elections, the Commission believed that the polls were one of the most meticulously prepared…





Source: Leadership Newspaper