Abia Poly To Partner Govt To Fabricate Waste Magt Equipment





Abia State Polytechnic Aba, has said it would partner the government to fabricate waste management equipment to enhance and ease refuse disposal in the state.

Acting rector of the polytechnic, Chidinma Ndukwe stated this at its 36th Emergency Meeting of Congregation, calling on the staff and students to rally round the management to achieve its vision.

“Our School of Science and Industrial Technology, Engineering Technology and Environmental Design and Technology have good analytical laboratory for the certification and approval of the equipment,” she added.

She explained that in addition, the management would reactivate and expand the abandoned bakery and confectionery to create employments for many and improve the internally generated revenue.

She announced that the management had set up a committee to drive the establishment of a business school to meet the yearnings of residents of the city and its environs wishing to improve on their education.

According to the first…





Source: Leadership Newspaper