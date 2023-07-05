Bills For Agric College In Benue, Non-Oil Producing Commission Pass First Reading





A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal College of Agriculture Agila, Benue State, has passed the first reading in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The Bill is sponsored by Hon. Philip Agbese (APC, Benue), representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency of Beneue State.

The Bill seeks to create a federal institution dedicated wholly to agriculture with a tripodal mandate of teaching, research, and extension services in Agila, Ado local government area of the State.

Agbese also proposed another Bill titled ‘Non-Oil Mineral Resources Producing Communities Development Commission (Establishment) Bill’.

The Bill if passed into law, will have the sole sole mandate of developing mining communities that have often suffered neglect.

Some of the States to benefit from this proposed legislation include Zamfara, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, and Enugu.

Speaking to journalists, Agbese said the two Bills were very personal to him as they directly affect his people and Nigerians at…





Source: Leadership Newspaper