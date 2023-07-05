CSOs Demand Probe Of Source Of Zamfara Governor’s Wealth





A Coalition of Civil Society Organisation has called for an immediate probe of Zamfara State governor Mr. Dauda Lawal to know how he acquired the houses he declared in his declaration form that he has in France, USA, and United Kingdom.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, the convener of the group Comrade Femi Lawson, who briefed journalists in company of members of the executives of the group stated that the group is not against people gathering wealth before seeking public office, but the source of their wealth should be transparent.

The CSO added that it is also in the interest of Mr. Lawal to also tell the public how he made his money.

“Our challenge now is that it is incumbent on Mr. Lawal to lead by example. What we are now asking is for Mr. Lawal to tell the world how he made his money and details of his asset declaration, before the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The Civil Society Organisation said it took the step it has taken because Nigeria is now in a precarious…





Source: Leadership Newspaper