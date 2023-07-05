Gov Radda Consoles With Flood Victims In Katsina





Following a heavy downpour that recently ravaged Katsina State capital, causing extensive flooding and damage to infrastructures and properties, the Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families.

He said the government has wasted no time in initiating measures to address the situation and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

One of the areas severely affected by the floods was the Kofar Kaura underpass road, which was constructed by the immediate past Governor Aminu Bello Masari in late 2022.

The flooding resulted in significant obstruction and destruction, impacting the daily lives of the residents and causing distress throughout the community.

Tragically, two individuals from the nearby town of Sabon Ungwa in Katsina City lost their lives due to the devastating floodwaters.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Ibrahim Kaula Muhammad, and available to LEADERSHIP,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper