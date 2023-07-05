Policeman Butchered By Rival Thugs In Kano





An unidentified policeman has been murdered by rival thugs at Yakasai area of Kano municipal, Kano State on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred when a suspected thug, who alighted from a Tricycle close to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, was attacked by a rival gang.

“It took minutes before the intervention of the Police who were unable to disperse them. The thugs turned towards the police and started throwing stones at them.

“It is when the Police vehicle zoomed off from attack and possible damage that the policeman fell on the ground and they trampled upon him and butchered him to death,” a source narrated.

The eyewitness added that for some days now, rival groups of thugs have clashed in the area.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kano State Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the command was yet to receive the information of the incident but investigation was ongoing.

Source: Leadership Newspaper