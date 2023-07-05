Security Reforms: CSOs, Others Commend Tinubu, Canvasses Support From Nigerians





The National Council for Civil Society Organisations (NACCSO) and Vision-One Leadership Development Initiative (VOLDI), have expressed satisfaction on the recent appointments of Service Chiefs, which cut across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

This was made known by the Director General of the Council, Comrade Emmanuel Johnny, during a CSO and NGO Stakeholders Congress in Abuja.

According to Johnny, President Bola Tinubu has done well in his 100 days in office in the area of security reform by appointing credible and competent Service Chiefs from including the North-Central, and by retaining the proactive Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who has done well in just two years in office.

The CSOs boss further appreciated the president for his commitment in restoring peace and security in the nation.

Similarly, Johnny thanked Tinubu for having confidence in working with NSCDc CG Audi, who has over his two years in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper