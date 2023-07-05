Sodomy: Court Jails Man 2 Years For Attempting To Escape Arrest





A Yola magistrate court has sentenced 45-year-old, Sani Salihu to two years imprisonment for attempting to escape arrest, after allegedly commiting sodomy with a 14-year-old boy.

The suspect attempted escaping, while being taken to Yolde Pate Correctional Centre, after being arraigned in court.

Salihu confessed to having canal knowledge of the victim, through the anus for rituals.

The defendant who was arraigned before the court for “unnatural offence” contrary to section 263 of the penal code, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence.

The prosecuting police officer, Inspector Zakka, alleged that the suspect, said to be a business man committed the said act.

He informed the court that the victim’s father and resident of Modire ward of Yolde Pate reported the matter at the police station on the 27th June, 2023.

According to the father of the boy (name withheld ) had reported that, the defendant had lured his son into a nearby bush, threatened him with a scissors thereby abusing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper