UTME: Mmesoma Admits 249 Scores, Says Ban Unfair





The embattled Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme, has admitted scoring 249 in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Mmesoma who was featured on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, said she should not be blamed for the mixup.

The 19-year-old had claimed to have earned JAMB’s highest score after her UTME result slip showed 362.

But, JAMB had faulted the result, stressing that she forged it.

The claims and counter-claims between Mmesoma and JAMB caused a major controversy across Nigeria.

Amid the controversy, the board insisted she forged the result on a template it stopped using since 2021.

Admitting that the first result was wrong, Mmesoma said she should not be blamed for the mixup. “After all said and done, I now saw that I got 249.

“I sent them a text message there to know what really happened — the JAMB Support System. If they go to their system, they will see it there.”

She also faulted…





Source: Leadership Newspaper