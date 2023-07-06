Kano Businessman Arraigned Over Alleged N4.1m Maize Fraud





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, arraigned one Kabiru Mohammed Shanono before Justice Aisha Mahmud of the Kano State High Court on a one count charge of criminal misappropriation.

According to a statement issued by EFCC, the defendant allegedly collected two trucks of Maize worth N18.5m from the petitioner on the understanding that he will make full payment upon sale of the items.

He reneged on the agreement by remitting only N13.4m and diverted the sum of N5.1m to personal use.

The defendant however paid a further N1m to the complainant in the course of the investigation, leaving a balance of over N4m.

The charge reads, “You Kabiru Mohammed Shanon, whilst trading under the name and style of “Kabiru Shanono Ent”, sometime in 2021, at Kano within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Kano State knowingly and dishonestly misappropriated the sum of Four Million, One Hundred and Thirty Seven Thousand, Three Hundred and Ninety Naira (N4,137,390.00),…





Source: Leadership Newspaper