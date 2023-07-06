Kogi: CSOs, Lawyers Back Security Agencies’ Crackdown On Criminals





Leaders of some civil society organisations (CSOs), lawyers and other professionals have charged Kogi State indigenes at home and in the Diaspora to support security agencies to make the state rough for criminals masquerading as politicians.

They said such questionable characters need to be checked as the November 11, 2023 governorship election approaches.

At a press conference attended by representatives of over 50 CSOs yesterday in Abuja, under the platform of Lawyers and Activists for Good Governance, they appealed to the people of the state to resist individuals they described as “criminal political merchants” trying to blackmail security agencies in the interest of their “unpopular ambitions.”

A lawyer and co-convener of the group, Mr Mohammed Abdulrazaq Sani, who addressed the press on behalf of others, said, “Personally, I am from Kogi State like a few of those on this high table. Therefore, we know exactly what is happening in that state beyond the propaganda…





Source: Leadership Newspaper