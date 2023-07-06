NASS PRINCIPAL OFFICERS: Adamu Runs To Villa As NWC Members Allege Disloyalty





The die is cast in the ongoing feud within the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as members of the National Working Committee (NWC) yesterday dissociated themselves from the stance of the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, on the selection of principal officers in the 10th National Assembly.

The NWC members said Adamu deliberately rejected the selection of the principal officers in what they described as anti-Tinubu statement without the knowledge of the governors and other NWC members.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, three of the NWC members who spoke on condition of anonymity accused the national chairman of disloyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he is acting on his own.

They also hinted that the APC governors had also asked Adamu to meet with the National Assembly leadership and resolve issues amicably.

Apparently sensing trouble, Adamu and the party’s national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, yesterday hurriedly ran to the presidential…





Source: Leadership Newspaper