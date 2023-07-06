Open Defecation: Why Nigeria Needs 3.9m Toilets Annually





With less than two years to meet the open defecation practice target, 48 million Nigerians still practice open defecation, while 95 million are without access to basic sanitation services, according to WASH National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASHNORM 111) 2021 report.

The report, released in 2022, showed an increase in the number of Nigerians practicing open defecation, from 46 million in 2019 to 48million in 2021.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has therefore, urged Nigeria to build more toilets, saying the country will need no fewer than 3.9 million toilets annually to meet the target of ending open defecation practice by 2025.

UNICEF Chief of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Jane Bevan, stated this on Monday at the opening of a two-day Maiden Toilet Business Owners Conference in Abuja.

She said that current toilet construction in the country stood between 180,000 – 200,000 toilets annually, describing it as inadequate, while stressing the need to do…





Source: Leadership Newspaper