Tinubu To Announce New Dates For Census – NPC 





President Bola Tinubu will personally announce new dates for the national population and housing census that was postponed last April. ⁣

The chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, made the disclosure to State House Correspondents after his delegation gave the President a full brief at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

He also disclosed that the Commission had submitted its report to the President, which he is expected to study and come to an informed decision of when the exercise would be held nationwide.

He also hinted that the Commission might have to make more requests for financial provision, pointing out that the longer the exercise is delayed, the more likely the financial implications.

“We briefed him (Tinubu) fully on the level of our preparedness, the outcomes that we envisage and I’ll like to say that Mr President has graciously approved to support the Commission in the conduct of census and our preparatory activities,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper