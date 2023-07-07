I Expect Lukaku Back In Chelsea – Pochettino





Speaking at a press conference for the first time since assuming his role at Chelsea on July 1, Pochettino addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Lukaku’s future.

Despite the club’s efforts to reduce their squad size through various departures during the transfer window, Lukaku’s situation remains uncertain.

The striker spent the previous season on loan at Inter Milan after his return to Chelsea in the summer of 2021.

When asked about Lukaku’s potential return for pre-season training, Pochettino stated, “The situation, all the parts know what we think. I think in that case, he needs to come back the 12th, or 13th into the squad for the start of pre-season.”

Regarding whether he had spoken to Lukaku or was simply assuming his return to the Cobham training center, Pochettino replied, “Of course. Like with all of the players, the first thing they do when they arrive is to come to my office and see me. That is what I expect if he is still a Chelsea player.”

Pochettino’s arrival…





Source: Leadership Newspaper