Nigeria’s Regent Wins Best UK School Award





Regent School has been judged an outstanding school by a team of British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspectors, commissioned by the UK Department for Education (DfE) in England to inspect and accredit British international schools outside of the UK.

To be recognised by the UK Department for Education (DfE), BSO must have an inspection report which shows that their performance against all the BSO standards is at least satisfactory. This reflects the standards required for continuing registration as a school in England.

Following a successful BSO inspection, schools will be allocated a unique reference number on the UK’s national school reference system, Edubase.

Schools are judged against eight 8 standards and are rated on the following continuum, grade 1: outstanding, grade 2: Good, grade 3: Satisfactory and grade 4: Inadequate.

The Regent School was adjudged outstanding in all categories after a rigorous inspection, which is the highest judgement that a school can attain. This is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper