Stanbic IBTC Bank Underscores Expertise For Business Growth





Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, underscores the significance of preparedness and expertise for Nigerian businesses aiming to expand their operations on a global scale.

The bank emphasised that a comprehensive understanding of export regulations, market conditions, cultural disparities, and strategic partnerships is crucial in helping businesses navigate the complexities of international trade and enhance their chances of success.

During a recent appearance on 99.3FM Nigeria Info’s 3T Impex AfCFTA Trade Discourse radio show, senior manager of Business Development for Africa China Banking, Business and Commercial Clients at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Lu Fan, highlighted the substantial potential of exporting goods and services for businesses to broaden their customer base, boost revenue, and gain a competitive advantage in the global market.

However, successful exports, he said, requires more than just a desire to enter new markets; they demand the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper