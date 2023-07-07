Taraba PDP Crisis: Kefas Constitutes 14-man Committee





In a bid to resolve the lingering leadership tussle in the Taraba State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Agbu Kefas has constituted a Special Committee to look into the crisis.

Crisis erupted in the party shortly after the March 28 governorship election in the state following the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Bawa as substantive chairman of the party.

The chairmanship position became vacant when Kefas resigned to contest the PDP governorship primaries which he won and eventually emerged governor.

However, deputy chairman of the party, Alhaji Inuwa Bakari who stepped in as acting chairman and led the party to victory in the general election proceeded to Federal High Court, Jalingo to challenge the appointment of Bawa as chairman of the party.

Delivering judgment in the case, the Federal High, presided over by Justice Khalifa Bala Usman ruled the National Working Committee of the party has the power to appoint a substantive party chairman and therefore…





Source: Leadership Newspaper