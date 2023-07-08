Addressing Drug Abuse In Imo State





The workshop championed by the NDLEA was jointly organised with Good Hope Foundation (an initiative of the Imo First Lady) and the State Ministry of Women Affairs on June 26, 2023.

The workshop brought the wives of sole administrators drawn from the 27 local government areas while the wife of Imo State Governor, Barrister Chioma Uzodimma was represented by the wife of the speaker of the state assembly, Mrs Chike Olemgbe.

The Imo State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Abubakar Liman Wali told the audience that in a determined move to ensure Imo State was free of drugs, the state NDLEA command held trainings on drug abuse prevention and management for 78 personnel in the secondary education sector which comprised of teachers, counsellors and school administrators.

Other personnel trained were 50 security operatives drawn from the Armed Forces, intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

According to the NDLEA boss, the workshop was in commemoration of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper