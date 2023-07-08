Motorists To Get Free Fire Insurance Coverage From AXA Mansard





Motorists, who want to procure comprehensive motor insurance policy with AXA Mansard Insurance are assured of free Fire Insurance coverage, LEADERSHIP learnt.

The free fire Insurance package on the comprehensive motor policy under the ‘Double Double Promo’ can cover household items or the house itself or both, depending on the choice of the owner.

Similarly, in the ‘Awoof Xtra promo,’ there is instant gift items, such as; mobile phones, gift vouchers, airtime and so on, to be redeemed upon purchase of third party motor insurance policy which is at a fixed price of N15,000.

While this is a novel initiative in insurance industry aimed at deepening insurance adoption in the country, the two promos are expected to last till the end of the year, in the first instance, after which AXA Mansard would assess the situation with a strong determination to continue the initiative beyond this year.

With 12 million registered vehicles in Nigeria of which about a paltry 3.5million were adequately…





Source: Leadership Newspaper