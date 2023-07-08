Stakeholders Rue Activities Of  Illegal Miners As EFCC Trains Journalists





Activities of illegal miners and the effects of illegal mining on the nation’s economy took the centre stage during a training programme on financial reporting organised for journalists Ilorin, Kwara State by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The one- day intensive training programme was held on Thursday at the headquarters of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC.

In his address, the acting chairman, EFCC, Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol said that the activities of illegal mining operators in Kwara state are posing grave threat to local and national economy.

He said that all hands must be on deck to checkmate the menace.

Chukkol, whose address was delivered by the Ilorin Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe, stated that, “in the Kwara State environment, the activities of illegal solid mineral operators pose grave threat to the local and national economy, through non- payment of royalties, taxes and other dues”.

He, however, expressed the confidence in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper