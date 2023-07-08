Tinubu Arrives Guinea-Bissau For ECOWAS Summit, Visits Nigerian Troops





After his successful participation at the Summit on ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ in Paris, France, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Bissau, capital of Republic of Guinea-Bissau, for the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President Tinubu also used the opportunity of the summit to visit the Nigerian contingent stationed in the country under the ECOWAS Stabilisation Force.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, the 63rd Ordinary Session summit, which will open on Sunday, July 9, 2023, will be the first international engagement of the President within the African continent since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

President Tinubu, whose plane touched down at the International Airport in Bissau at exactly 5.30pm local time on Saturday, will be the centre of attraction at the summit.

The 16 regional leaders are expected…





Source: Leadership Newspaper