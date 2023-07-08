Tinubu Sets Up Committee On Tax Reforms, Names Oyedele As Chairman





In consonance with his promise to remove all barriers impeding business growth in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

The committee will be chaired by Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Mr. Taiwo Oyedele.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, it will comprise experts from both the private and public sectors and have responsibility for the various aspects of tax law reform, fiscal policy design and coordination, harmonization of taxes, and revenue administration.

Special adviser to the president on revenue, Mr. Adelabu Zacch Adedeji, explained that President Tinubu recognises the importance of a sound fiscal policy environment and an effective taxation system for the functioning of the government and the economy.

”Nigeria ranks very low in the global ease of paying taxes while the country’s tax to GDP ratio is one of the lowest…





Source: Leadership Newspaper