10th National Assembly And The Minority Leadership





Last week, both chambers of the National Assembly (Senate and Reps) concluded the composition of their respective leaderships by announcing those who will be assisting the presiding officers in providing legislative direction for the nation in the next four years.

In the Senate, Plateau-born two-term member of the House of Representatives and a former LGA chairman, Senator (Dr) Simon Mwadkon was unanimously endorsed as Minority Leader with another two-term member of the green chambers, Abia State-born Senator Darlington Nwokocha named the Senate Minority Whip. While Mwadkon is of the PDP, Nwokocha is of the LP.

In the House of Representatives, 4th term member of the green chambers and former Commissioner, Rivers State born Kingsley Chinda and two term member of the same chamber, Gombe State born JC Ali Isa were named Minority leader and Minority Whip respectively. This followed the election of the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives and their deputies which…





Source: Leadership Newspaper