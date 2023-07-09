Atiku Accuses Tinubu Of Appointing Critics For Sinister Motives





Former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu of buying over opposition figures in order to give his government some form of legitimacy after a questionable electoral victory.

Atiku, in a statement by his special assistant on public communications, Phrank Shaibu, said the Bola Tinubu administration had begun appointing critics into government for sinister motives.

The statement added that Tinubu’s constant meetings with some key opposition figures were being done for the purpose of seeking legitimacy and surreptitiously silencing credible critical voices.

Shaibu said the recent appointment of Taiwo Oyedele, a tax expert at PwC, was only a ploy to get him to stop speaking about the government’s failures as he had been doing almost on a daily basis on television, radio and social media.

He added that former president Muhammadu Buhari similarly did this when he was appointing his economic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper