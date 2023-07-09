FCT Senator Visits Abuja Estate Flood Site





The Senator representing Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Heebah Kingibe, has called on residents of communities affected by flooding in the FCT, to remain calm, as necessary steps were being taken to address the situation.

Senator Ireti, who was on an assessment visit of TradeMore Estate, along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Expressway in Abuja, recently hit by a flood disaster, assured residents that due process will be followed in resolving every concern caused by the phenomenon.

The Senator said that, “As a firm believer in the rule of law, I believe the legal process should be transparent and credible to ensure we have a just and peaceful society.”

The lawmaker had earlier on Thursday during Senate plenary, noted that, “The flooding disaster in the FCT is a devastating issue for the citizens and must be addressed immediately. Environmental challenges such as this must be tackled to ensure the safety and well being of our residents. The solution must be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper